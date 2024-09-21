MEEMINGFUL

Home
Notes
Archive
About

August 2024

July 2024

Ignorance is NOT bliss
Ignorance is a blister, painful when popped.
  
Ned B.
6
Lesser Evil Voting
Voting for the lesser evil still gets you evil.
  
Ned B.
6
On Biden's Watch: GENOCIDE
This news photo of President Biden checking his watch just screamed out for a meme modification.
  
Ned B.
23

June 2024

Claustrophobia with Klaus Schwab
Claustrophobia: the feeling you get when trapped in an elevator with Klaus Schwab.
  
Ned B.
3

May 2024

EMPATHY or APATHY
Always a choice
  
Ned B.
2

April 2024

Proper Gander
It's time to take a proper gander at the propaganda.
  
Ned B.
7

March 2024

The Zionited States of America
Zionist Israeli control of US policies and politicians is so pervasive we may as well rename The United States to The Zionited States.
  
Ned B.
17
Oscars Distract from Genocide
Don't let the Oscars be a distraction from an ongoing genocide
  
Ned B.
2
When voting choices suck
When our voting choices all pretty much suck as hard as a porno movie
  
Ned B.
2

February 2024

Aaron Bushnell - What Would I Do?
What would I do if my country was committing genocide?
  
Ned B.
9
© 2024 Ned B.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture