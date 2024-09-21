MEEMINGFUL
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
UN World Peace Day Action
The UN International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21st. In 2007, I observed the day by standing at the streetcorner with a hand-made…
Sep 21
•
Ned B.
24
Share this post
UN World Peace Day Action
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
August 2024
US Congress Hails Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to US Congress on July 24, 2024 was uniformly hailed by all Congresspersons present, with one lone exception, Rashida Tlaib.
Aug 2
•
Ned B.
7
Share this post
US Congress Hails Netanyahu
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
July 2024
Ignorance is NOT bliss
Ignorance is a blister, painful when popped.
Jul 14
•
Ned B.
9
Share this post
Ignorance is NOT bliss
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Lesser Evil Voting
Voting for the lesser evil still gets you evil.
Jul 11
•
Ned B.
9
Share this post
Lesser Evil Voting
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
On Biden's Watch: GENOCIDE
This news photo of President Biden checking his watch just screamed out for a meme modification.
Jul 10
•
Ned B.
17
Share this post
On Biden's Watch: GENOCIDE
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
June 2024
Claustrophobia with Klaus Schwab
Claustrophobia: the feeling you get when trapped in an elevator with Klaus Schwab.
Jun 9
•
Ned B.
12
Share this post
Claustrophobia with Klaus Schwab
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
May 2024
EMPATHY or APATHY
Always a choice
May 28
•
Ned B.
10
Share this post
EMPATHY or APATHY
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
April 2024
Proper Gander
It's time to take a proper gander at the propaganda.
Apr 9
•
Ned B.
11
Share this post
Proper Gander
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
March 2024
The Zionited States of America
Zionist Israeli control of US policies and politicians is so pervasive we may as well rename The United States to The Zionited States.
Mar 30
•
Ned B.
11
Share this post
The Zionited States of America
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
Oscars Distract from Genocide
Don't let the Oscars be a distraction from an ongoing genocide
Mar 10
•
Ned B.
7
Share this post
Oscars Distract from Genocide
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
When voting choices suck
When our voting choices all pretty much suck as hard as a porno movie
Mar 4
•
Ned B.
2
Share this post
When voting choices suck
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
February 2024
Aaron Bushnell - What Would I Do?
What would I do if my country was committing genocide?
Feb 26
•
Ned B.
11
Share this post
Aaron Bushnell - What Would I Do?
nedb.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
© 2024 Ned B.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts