Wordplay, because that’s what I do. I thought, what could be another meaning for the phrase, The Gulf of America. This is what I came up with: The Gulf of America exists between its ideals and its reality.
Update: My first commenter, Marin Grin, suggested “The Golf of America.” I thought it was absolutely brilliant in a twisted wordplay kind of way and I immediately came up with this meme:
How about the Golf of America?