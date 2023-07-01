What is MEEMINGFUL?

MEEMINGFUL: Where “the trend justifies the memes.”

MEEMINGFUL: Whimsical wordplay paired with visual puns opining on the world at large as well as the world within. This is not an aggregation of other people’s work, but my original, conceptual illustrations for your entertainment and edification.

Why?

For my whole life, I always wanted to do something meemingful.

Why subscribe?

Why not? It’s a free and easy way to have delight delivered directly to your device. Whether you subscribe or not, MEEMINGFUL memes are always freely sharable.