Another wordplay meme on the Gulf of Mexico being renamed to the Gulf of America. The phrase “Engulf of America” came to my mind first, then the rumination on what could “engulf” the United States of America. “Wokeness” seemed to me to be such a phenomenon with a self-identified destiny to devour US society and institutions.

A few days ago, on a Coffee & Covid article reporting on how President Trump’s fusillade of Executive Orders were rolling back so many DEI and woke initiatives, I made this comment:

And just like that, with a few strokes of the pen, President Trump has stopped wokeness from creating "The Engulf Of America."

Then, a few days later, I made this meme to go with it. Enjoy.