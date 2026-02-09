Super Bowl vs Superb Bowl
Enhanced appreciation of nature outperforms televised spectacle
With the news these days being utterly distressing (and that has been for a long time and also by design) people seek some sort of distraction and the powers that be are all too happy to provide it. The Super Bowl is being played and broadcast today and millions will turn their attention to the spectacle. I will not. Instead, I will smoke a superb bowl and immerse myself in nature, becoming an enthusiastic spectator to a far greater grandeur.
Good for you, Ned! I didn’t watch either. I was at courthouse Square protesting the genocide.
This is too awesome for words, oh my gosh:
"Instead, I will smoke a superb bowl and immerse myself in nature"
I'm right there with you brother, tagging right along!