MEEMINGFUL

MEEMINGFUL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fran Carbonaro's avatar
Fran Carbonaro
13h

Good for you, Ned! I didn’t watch either. I was at courthouse Square protesting the genocide.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Ned B. and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
13hEdited

This is too awesome for words, oh my gosh:

"Instead, I will smoke a superb bowl and immerse myself in nature"

I'm right there with you brother, tagging right along!

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ned B. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture