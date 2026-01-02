Imagine Eternity
As years transition one to the next, my musings on life and time.
Our perception of reality defines reality, some would even say, creates it. Science searches for the nature of matter and energy, space and time. In quantum physics, particles are described by probability equations. So it is with us, our existence in time is predicted by actuarial tables, described as the probability of life expectancy.
Scientists are fond of “what if” mental experiments performed in the imagination.
What if you had only one day to live? To whom would you express your love, your forgiveness, your gratitude? What debts would you repay, what gifts would you give? What final words of wisdom would you write or speak? What would your last creation be? What is the last lesson you would want to learn? What would your last sunset look like?
What if you had only one minute to live? What would your last thoughts be? How would you make your parting with life, your peace with yourself and with your God?
What if you had only one life to live?
Maybe you believe that when you die, you live in eternity. What is eternity? Our science cannot define it. Our minds cannot comprehend it. Our language cannot describe it, except maybe to say that eternity is all the time there is. If that is so, then we do live in eternity. We have all the time there is.
I only know for sure from what I have seen from people that I truly loved and people around me. I could never forget my mothers concern about me having to deal with the get together after her funeral. Telling me how to handle it, there were no tears in her eyes, just the knowing that she thought of me even after she would be gone brings tears to my eyes.
I remember my uncle died on a dreary overcast December day. He seemed unconscious having a hard time breathing. I heard my sister tell him it’s ok you can go, go to our aunt. Within a minute a bright light shone through the window, my uncles closed eyes opened wide as though he was looking straight at someone and his soul left his body.
I knew a couple, they were friends growing up and got married. They were having troubles and split up. The wife had moved out and got an apartment, I knew they had lots of problems drinking, drugs and I had separated from them long ago. The wife passed away alone in her apartment, she was only 57. At the funeral there were lots of beautiful flowers. People were speaking about the good times they had with Sue and what a good person she was. I couldn’t help but think I should have sent her flowers when she was still here. I should have called her and spoke about the good times while she was still alive. Please don’t wait until I’m gone to to talk to me about the good times we once had, please talk to me while I’m still here. J.Goodrich
”“When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’ “Then the righteous will answer Him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry and feed You, or thirsty and give You drink? When did we see You a stranger and take You in, or naked and clothe You? Or when did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’ “Then He will also say to those on the left hand, ‘Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels: for I was hungry and you gave Me no food; I was thirsty and you gave Me no drink; I was a stranger and you did not take Me in, naked and you did not clothe Me, sick and in prison and you did not visit Me.’ “Then they also will answer Him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to You?’ Then He will answer them, saying, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to Me.’ And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.”“
Matthew 25:31-46 NKJV